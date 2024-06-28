 
Geo News

Taylor Swift's snub could set off Meghan Markle's brand's downfall

Taylor Swift’s meeting with Prince William may set off drastic effects for Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

June 28, 2024

Taylor Swift’s meeting with Prince William may set off drastic effects for Meghan Markles brand
Taylor Swift’s meeting with Prince William may set off drastic effects for Meghan Markle's brand

Taylor Swift’s jovial meeting with Prince William at her London concert must be “unnerving to Meghan Markle," per an expert.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, wrote a letter to Swift last year, asking her to appear in her Archetypes podcast, but the Style hitmaker declined through a representative.

Fast forward to last week, the Prince of Wales was seen having a blast at Swift’s Eras Tour concert at Wembley Stadium. The Prince brought his two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, along for the show and the family took a selfie with the singer backstage.

Now, PR expert Ryan McCormick says the 14-time Grammy-winning artist’s friendship with William is sure to unnerve Meghan due to Swift’s huge global fan following. If Taylor had supported the Suits actress, it would've earned the Duchess the approval of the Swifties. 

"Because of Taylor's considerable clout, her friendliness towards William may very well be unnerving to Meghan. If Swift publicly endorsed or supported the Duchess in any way, it would immediately bring a cascade of adoring Swifties into her camp," he told The Mirror.

However, Ryan thinks the Shake It Off singer’s snub may not be damaging for Meghan, but if other celebs follow suit, it may affect the Duchess’ brand.

"I don't think Taylor's decision will be damaging to Meghan. If a number of high profile celebrities and power brokers were to begin publicly dissing or distance themselves from Markle, the fallout would certainly diminish her standing," he said. 

Kim Kardashian 'excited to know hot crush' after Odell Beckham Jr split?
Kim Kardashian 'excited to know hot crush' after Odell Beckham Jr split?
Britney Spears 'incredibly happy' after finding beacon of hope
Britney Spears 'incredibly happy' after finding beacon of hope
Prince William, King Charles uniting over shared interest against Prince Harry
Prince William, King Charles uniting over shared interest against Prince Harry
Dua Lipa reunites with THIS guest after six years at Glastonbury Festival
Dua Lipa reunites with THIS guest after six years at Glastonbury Festival
Meghan Markle refuses to bow Kate Middleton as subservient Duchess
Meghan Markle refuses to bow Kate Middleton as subservient Duchess
Kevin Costner gets shocking treatment form ‘Yellowstone' cast after exiting show
Kevin Costner gets shocking treatment form ‘Yellowstone' cast after exiting show
Prince Harry's plans of seeing King Charles in ‘danger'
Prince Harry's plans of seeing King Charles in ‘danger'
Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harry's latest setback
Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harry's latest setback
King Charles believes Prince William is ready to take over the throne
King Charles believes Prince William is ready to take over the throne
‘The Bear' star details surprising first meeting with Jamie Lee Curtis
‘The Bear' star details surprising first meeting with Jamie Lee Curtis
Kate Middleton prioritizing major royal duty over cancer treatment?
Kate Middleton prioritizing major royal duty over cancer treatment?
Lilibet, Archie receive telling warning from Prince Harry
Lilibet, Archie receive telling warning from Prince Harry