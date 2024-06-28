Taylor Swift's snub could set off Meghan Markle's brand's downfall

Taylor Swift’s meeting with Prince William may set off drastic effects for Meghan Markle's brand

Taylor Swift’s jovial meeting with Prince William at her London concert must be “unnerving to Meghan Markle," per an expert.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, wrote a letter to Swift last year, asking her to appear in her Archetypes podcast, but the Style hitmaker declined through a representative.

Fast forward to last week, the Prince of Wales was seen having a blast at Swift’s Eras Tour concert at Wembley Stadium. The Prince brought his two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, along for the show and the family took a selfie with the singer backstage.

Now, PR expert Ryan McCormick says the 14-time Grammy-winning artist’s friendship with William is sure to unnerve Meghan due to Swift’s huge global fan following. If Taylor had supported the Suits actress, it would've earned the Duchess the approval of the Swifties.

"Because of Taylor's considerable clout, her friendliness towards William may very well be unnerving to Meghan. If Swift publicly endorsed or supported the Duchess in any way, it would immediately bring a cascade of adoring Swifties into her camp," he told The Mirror.

However, Ryan thinks the Shake It Off singer’s snub may not be damaging for Meghan, but if other celebs follow suit, it may affect the Duchess’ brand.

"I don't think Taylor's decision will be damaging to Meghan. If a number of high profile celebrities and power brokers were to begin publicly dissing or distance themselves from Markle, the fallout would certainly diminish her standing," he said.