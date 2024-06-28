 
Geo News

Prince William is done dealing Prince Harry alongside King Charles

Prince William has put his foot down with Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

June 28, 2024

Prince William is done dealing Prince Harry alongside King Charles
Prince William is done dealing Prince Harry alongside King Charles

Prince Harry has finally come to see Prince William putting his own foot down when it comes to Kate Middleton and his admission back into the royal fold.

Everything has been claimed by royal commentator Phil Dampier.

According to a report by OK magazine he weighed in on things during an interview.

There he highlighted Prince William’s shifting priorities and admitted, “William’s main priority is to protect Catherine from any stress or upset and the King is also not in the mood to put himself through some kind of emotional roller coaster with an unpredictable Harry.”

“I’d like to think that at some point the penny has dropped with Harry and he realizes that he has permanently damaged his relationship with his blood family, but I wouldn’t bet on it,” Mr Dampier also admitted during the course of his chat.

For those unversed, the royal rift has been ongoing since Megxit became formal.

By this time there has been a memoir dropped, a Netflix docuseries shared, as well as personal interviews by the Duke himself, highlighting just how ‘painful’ life was in the Royal Family.

In the eyes of Mr Dampier, “It’s very sad because Harry was once so popular and the King is not seeing his grandchildren.”

Amy Poehler praises 'genius' storyline of 'Inside Out 2'
Amy Poehler praises 'genius' storyline of 'Inside Out 2'
Ben Affleck makes major move to accelerate Jennifer Lopez split: Report
Ben Affleck makes major move to accelerate Jennifer Lopez split: Report
Prince Harry feeling unsafe after losing support from King Charles
Prince Harry feeling unsafe after losing support from King Charles
Jeremy Renner names two ‘Avengers' pals he'd get into a car crash or go to jail with
Jeremy Renner names two ‘Avengers' pals he'd get into a car crash or go to jail with
Zac Efron explains how he can relate to ‘A Family Affair' character
Zac Efron explains how he can relate to ‘A Family Affair' character
Prince Harry trying to go it alone amid anger and frustration
Prince Harry trying to go it alone amid anger and frustration
Sarah Ferguson ‘desperate' for THIS role in ‘Bridgerton' after rejecting other shows
Sarah Ferguson ‘desperate' for THIS role in ‘Bridgerton' after rejecting other shows
Joseph Quinn talks 'Gladiator II': 'Fantastic performances in it'
Joseph Quinn talks 'Gladiator II': 'Fantastic performances in it'
Prince Harry gets slapped and hit with a massive ban by Prince William
Prince Harry gets slapped and hit with a massive ban by Prince William
Kim Kardashian 'excited to know hot crush' after Odell Beckham Jr split?
Kim Kardashian 'excited to know hot crush' after Odell Beckham Jr split?
Taylor Swift's snub could set off Meghan Markle's brand's downfall
Taylor Swift's snub could set off Meghan Markle's brand's downfall
Britney Spears 'incredibly happy' after finding beacon of hope
Britney Spears 'incredibly happy' after finding beacon of hope