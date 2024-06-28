Prince William is done dealing Prince Harry alongside King Charles

Prince Harry has finally come to see Prince William putting his own foot down when it comes to Kate Middleton and his admission back into the royal fold.

Everything has been claimed by royal commentator Phil Dampier.

According to a report by OK magazine he weighed in on things during an interview.

There he highlighted Prince William’s shifting priorities and admitted, “William’s main priority is to protect Catherine from any stress or upset and the King is also not in the mood to put himself through some kind of emotional roller coaster with an unpredictable Harry.”

“I’d like to think that at some point the penny has dropped with Harry and he realizes that he has permanently damaged his relationship with his blood family, but I wouldn’t bet on it,” Mr Dampier also admitted during the course of his chat.

For those unversed, the royal rift has been ongoing since Megxit became formal.

By this time there has been a memoir dropped, a Netflix docuseries shared, as well as personal interviews by the Duke himself, highlighting just how ‘painful’ life was in the Royal Family.

In the eyes of Mr Dampier, “It’s very sad because Harry was once so popular and the King is not seeing his grandchildren.”