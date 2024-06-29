Buckingham Palace issues first statement amid Prince Harry's latest setback

Buckingham Palace has shared its first social media post after Prince Harry received latest setback in his fight against NGN publisher.



The palace shared a video message of Queen Camilla to mark the armed forces day 2024.

The Queen says in her message, “In times of war and in times of peace, whether seen or unseen, our Armed Forces support and strengthen our nation. You are a source of inspiration, reassurance and pride – and I salute you all.”

The Queen recorded the message to thank all serving and former members of the Armed Forces and their families on Armed Forces Day 2024.



This is royal family’s first post on social media after Harry was ordered to carry other wider searches for emails, text messages and other material that might be relevant in his lawsuit against the publisher, amid concern some evidence had been destroyed.

Archie and Lilibet father, and more than 40 others are suing NGN over accusations of unlawful activities by its journalists and private investigators.

Now, the Duke of Sussex has been ordered to disclose why and how drafts of his memoir, Spare, and messages exchanged with his ghostwriter were destroyed “well after” he sued NGN in 2019.