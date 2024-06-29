Jennifer Lopez admits defeat in Ben Affleck marriage?

Jennifer Lopez was working hard to save her marriage with Ben Affleck but now sources are sharing the "marriage is completely over" and the pop icon is heartbroken.



The last nail in the coffin was the moving out of the belongings of the Oscar winner from the home he shared with the Grammy winner.

"He started moving out a while ago," a mole squealed to Fox News Digital. "The marriage is completely over, and Jennifer is heartbroken. She loves love and wanted this to work so badly."

On the other hand, the Batman star was also depressed because, he too, wanted their marriage to get back on track.

"Jennifer was Ben’s dream woman, It was drama all the time. He’s feeling down about it and is upset and depressed it didn’t work out, even though he knows ending it is the right thing to do," the source told OK! Magazine.

People reported, “Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He’s been there for about two months now," noting, "He seems okay. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids.”