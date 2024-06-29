Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce keep 'romance alive' amid 'career demands'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are strongly in love after almost a year of being together.

Insiders close to couple have shared that "they're in an easy era," according to OK magazine.

Despite their busy schedule, the couple seem to tackle their long distance relationship.

The source stated, "They have daily FaceTimes when they’re apart and send cute texts to each other. They are wildly in love."

They added, "Taylor and Travis both have a lot of demands in their careers, which allows them the time and space to miss each other."

However, the Lover hitmaker and the NFL star are "keeping the romance alive" with their sweet gestures and gifts to each other.

Another source added, "Taylor and Travis are very confident in their relationship, so they don’t have to bend over backwards and travel to see each other for less than a day."

The couple has been very public about their relationship. Kelce recently made his Eras Tour debut, joining the Blank Space crooner on stage.

He appeared during I Can Do It With a Broken Heart performance as one of the dancers from the act.