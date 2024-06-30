Prince Harry new award nomination has America cursing: Expert

Prince Harry has been nominated for a special award for his connection to sports.

The Duke of Sussex, who currently resides in the US, is to be appreciated for the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2022 ESPY Awards

However, Harry’s accolade is not liked by sports commentator Pat McAfee, who believes the Duke does not fit the selection process. "A lot of conversation about Pat Tillman's name," McAfee said. "American hero ... Now there's an award named after him, as there should be in the sports world because that is somebody who is the definition of selfless.", reports the Express.

"I don't know anything about him except for the South Park episode and what I've learned from The Crown," McAfee admitted. "But did his people know like 'you publicly put me up for this award. You're just asking basically every person that considers themselves American and saying 'this is bulls---.'".

"There are probably hundreds, if not thousands of people who they could have found who could have benefitted from this award. But instead let's give it to Prince Harry," he said.