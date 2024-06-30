Will Prince Harry, Meghan apology be 'accepted' by Prince William, Kate? Expert reveals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would struggle to apologise to Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who themselves are not interesting in asking for an apology, believes too much water has gone down under the bridge.

Charles Rae, the legendary former royal correspondent tells The Sun: “Well, I think it is down to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to make the first move.

He added: “Whether or not it would be accepted by William and Catherine, I doubt very much it would be.

“There’s too much water which has gone under that bridge.

Charles continued: “After everything Harry and Meghan have done with the Oprah Winfrey interview, that Netflix show… [Harry’s book] Spare. The flamboyant curtsey by Meghan on the show as well.

“There’s too much gone under the bridge now.

“If they’re going to make the move, I am not so sure William and Catherine would respond favourably.

Charles added: “William’s got a lot more on his mind right now than repairing the troubles with his own brother. He’s got his wife to look after and his three children.

“If Harry was that keen on making some sort of move towards William… he didn’t wish him a happy 42nd birthday.

He added: “Any rift in any family is very, very sad. They’re doing it in the full glare of publicity and that’s obviously ten times worse than you falling out with your brother or sister.