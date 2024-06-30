Blake Lively steps out for dinner with 'It Ends With Us' cast

Blake Lively was just seen with fellow It Ends With Us castmates, Isabela Ferrer, Hasan Minhaj, Brandon Sklenar, and Alex Neustaedter, as they headed for dinner at Carbone.

The 36-year-old plays the lead of the film while Ferrer plays her younger counterpart, and Sklenar plays a romantic lead while Neustaedter plays his younger counterpart.

According to PEOPLE, it is not certain whether the cast met up especially for dinner or were attending an event for their new film together, however all of them were dressed in their best outfits as they headed to the popular eatery.

The movie is an adaptation of sensational author Colleen Hoover’s book, and its early screening took place recently where fans expressed their love for the film that is to hit theatres on August 9.

Lively also opened up to PEOPLE a while back about how she felt playing a character so many people “resonated with”, and shared her own thoughts about Lily, “I loved Lily. and I hope that love is felt by those who care about her like I do, and also those who are getting to know her for the first time in this film.”