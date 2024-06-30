 
Kate Middleton issues powerful statement to mark key event

Kate Middleton and Prince William released the statement amid growing crisis in the royal family

Web Desk

June 30, 2024

Kate Middleton, Prince William share powerful message
Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared a new joint powerful message to mark the armed forces day 2024.

The royal couple shared a video on social media with a sweet message.

They said, “On #ArmedForcesDay we thank all those serving in our military, in the UK and around the world, and the loved ones who support them in everything they do for our country.”

The Prince of Wales has a strong affiliation with the Armed Forces, having served in the Army as a Platoon Commander in The Blues and Royals, before completing flying training in the Royal Air Force.

He served as an RAF Search and Rescue pilot, spending three years at RAF Valley in Anglesey, Wales.

William is also Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps; Colonel-in-Chief, the Mercian Regiment and Royal Honorary Air Commodore, R.A.F. Valley.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton’s existing military appointments include Colonel, Irish Guards and Royal Honorary Air Commodore of the Air Cadets.

The Princess is also Commodore-in-Chief, Fleet Air Arm; Colonel-in-Chief, 1st Queen’s Dragoon Guards and Royal Honorary Air Commodore, R.A.F. Coningsby.

