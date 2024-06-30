King Charles finally replacing Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal positions?

King Charles might want his nieces to step in as replacements of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as royal seniors in 2020, PR expert Laura Perkes tells GB News that the ruling monarch could be planning to promote Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

"I think it's a strong strategic move to promote Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall and Lady Louise Windsor as working royals,” she said.

The strategist further claimed that after the couple "tarnished" the royal brand, letting Prince Andrew’s daughters take the limelight would be a "strong

Acknowledging the duo are not working members of the royal family, Laura continued, "It's fair to say that the royal name (and reputation) has been tarnished by the Sussexes. Therefore, changes do need to be made to improve the overall perception of the Royal Family and keep them relevant.”

"Each of the women are role models, who focus on projects that have a purpose and matter to them. They're all very 'real' and 'normal' which will work in favor of the Royal Family,” she concluded.