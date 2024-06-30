Prince Harry releases first public statement after Kate Middleton leaves him in tears

Prince Harry has issued his first public statement after reports that Princess of Wales Kate Middleton left her brother-in-law in tears as she appeared on Trooping the Colour, saying “It is truly inspirational.”



The New Idea, citing an insider claimed, “Seeing Kate back on the balcony at Trooping the Colour was incredibly emotional for Harry. He was so relieved.”

However, the source claimed the future queen’s recent statement where she admitted that she is “not out of the woods yet”, hit Prince Harry hard.

Now, the duke took to his and Meghan Markle’s website and released his first public statement.

To mark Armed Forces Day, Prince Harry and Nikki Scott, founder of Scotty’s Little Soldiers took part in a recorded conversation.

Expressing his admiration for Nikki’s work, Harry remarked, “What you’ve done is incredible. It is truly inspirational. I’m really honoured and privileged to be part of Scotty’s now and I really look forward to us doing everything we can to bring in more people, more interest, raise more funds and be able to get the message out there to get more kids the support they so desperately need.”

Prince Harry currently serves as Global Ambassador for Scotty’s Little Soldiers.