Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fighting a Hollywood battle against Prince William

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been getting the fight of their life in their battle for Hollywood fame.

According to a report by OK Magazine, royal commentator Richard Eden is the one who made these admissions and accused the couple of thinking, “'We'll be at the center of this sort of royal court, and everyone will come to see us'.”

“But it never seems to be working out like that,” for the couple, the expert warned later on.

The expert even referenced Prince Geroge and Princess Charlotte’s concert appearance and compared that to the Sussexes before adding, “it's a very different relationship because, essentially, Taylor Swift is here, and she wants to show her respect for the royal family.”

By sharing a picture of her with Prince Wlliam and his kids, Mr Eden also added, “In a way, you could say [she is] paying court to Prince William, whereas with Harry and Meghan, it's the other way round.”

“They're the ones who seem to be always sucking up to Hollywood royalty,” hinting towards a Hollywood ‘freeze-out’.