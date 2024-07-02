Meghan Markle’s financial dreams come true as Prince Harry risks ‘burnout’

Meghan Markle received good news as her financial dreams are set to come true but her husband Prince Harry’s prospects are not promising.



The Duchess of Sussex, as she gears up for her new podcast venture, can expect "luck and success" financially, with a promising deal to promote an entertainment destination.

The prediction was made by celebrity astrologer Inbaal Honigman, who also claimed that while Meghan’s future looks bright, Harry may need to take a step back.

As per The Express, Honigman shared her predictions for the mother-of-two, claiming, "Luck and success on the financial side, Meghan is offered a great financial deal for some very easy work of promoting an entertainment destination."

However, she added that Harry, the Duke of Sussex, would have to take a break as he could suffer from "burnout" if he does not take a "step back.”

This good news for Meghan comes after she also launched her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard. She and Harry will also launch two upcoming TV shows for Netflix, one focused on cooking and other on polo.