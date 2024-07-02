Mark Wahlberg opens up on the ‘fantasy' of playing Halle Berry's beau

Mark Wahlberg is playing Halle Berry's love interest in upcoming film 'The Union'

Mark Wahlberg knows he’s living ‘every guy’s fantasy’ playing Halle Berry’s beau in the upcoming film The Union. However, the Shooter star said it’s “weird” to star in a love story since he’s married in real life.

Wahlberg, who’s happily married to Rhea Durham, shares four children with her: Ella, 20, Michael, 18, Brendan, 15 and Grace, 14.

In The Union, Wahlberg plays a blue-collar worker who gets another chance to be with his high school sweetheart.

"… Halle, her and I have known each other for such a long time, and this movie is going to be so great because it’s every guy’s fantasy, to think that they got a shot with Halle Berry," he admitted to Fox News Digital.

"I think it’s a little weird anyway when you’re portraying some sort of romance onscreen, it’s not normal, but my wife knows that she is my everything. She is the most special woman in the world,” he shared.

Explaining the love his character has for Berry’s, he said, "They were childhood sweethearts, and they come back together. He basically waited 25 years for her to come back, walk back through that door and into his life, and it happens, and there isn’t anything he wouldn't do to prove himself to her if he got a second chance. For me, that was the whole motivation of the character: just do anything he could to not screw it up again.”