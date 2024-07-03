‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville' star Keke Jabbar breathes her last at 42

Keke Jabbar, best known for starring in the reality series Love & Marriage: Huntsville, has passed away. She was 42.



The star’s passing was announced by blogger Marcella Speaks on Tuesday, June 2, during a YouTube livestream by reading a statement from Keke’s family.

"It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Keke," the reality star family statement began. "She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love."

"She was mom, a sister, and a great friend full of life, love, and laughter. She will be sorely missed, and at this time, we are asking for respect and privacy in our moment of grief while we process this great loss,” Marcella continued to read.

In addition to the statement, Keke’s cousin, LaTisha Scott, also confirmed the news of the star’s death via an Instagram post later on the same day.

"At this time, we are asking for RESPECT and PRIVACY in our moment of grief while we process this great loss! This is hard for our family!!!!!" he wrote on his Instagram story.

However, the cause of Keke’s death was not disclosed by any family member of the TV star.