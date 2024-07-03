Kate Middleton continues royal duties, makes major decision amid cancer treatment

Prince William and Kate Middleton have made a joint major decision amid the Princess of Wales cancer treatment.



According to a report by GB News, Kate and William’s Royal Foundation has appointed Sir David John Lewis as a director.

David John will be supporting Prince William and Kate Middleton’s charity work.

He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2021.

The Royal Foundation mobilises leaders, businesses and people so that together they can address society’s greatest challenges.

Led by the future king and queen, its work is built on world-class research, long-term partnerships, and measurable, scalable impact.

Kate Middleton, who is undergoing cancer treatment, has worked to support the youngest people in society, focused on families, addiction, mental health, and is currently leading work to elevate the status of the Early Years to its rightful place as one of the most vital and strategic issues of the time through The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.