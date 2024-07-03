Travis Kelce spills the beans on Eras Tour cameo with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has revealed how his Eras Tour cameo happened with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is spilling the beans on his fun cameo at girlfriend Taylor Swift’s show in London.

During the last episode of his and brother Jason Kelce’s podcast New Heights, the NFL hunk detailed how his cameo came to be.

"I initially mentioned it to Tay,” he revealed, adding, “I was like, ‘How funny would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 era.' "

The Grammy winner first laughed at the proposition, then asked him if he’d “seriously be up for doing something like that.”

In his hilarious cameo, Travis appeared in a showman’s tuxedo, carrying Swift onto the stage and joined her for the I Can Do It With a Broken Heart outfit change segment. He powdered her face and then showed some dance moves inspired by Jim Carrey’s moves in Dumb and Dumber.

The Super Bowl-winning football star replied: "I was just like, ‘What? I would love to do that, are you kidding me? I've seen the show enough — might as well put me to work here. And sure enough, she found the perfect part of the show for me to come in.”

Explaining why there was no bike in his cameo, he added: “There was no bike in case I ran into somebody else or hit one of the dancers or anything. It was the safest option."

Dishing on his Dumb and Dumber inspired dance moves, he said: “I always wanted to pull out this move, but I never knew like when I should pull it out where it made sense. That’s one of my favorite moves of all time!”