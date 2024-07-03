Jennifer Lopez adds fuel to Ben Affleck split buzz without wedding ring

Jennifer Lopez added fuel to the ongoing divorce rumours with Ben Affleck.

In a recent video shared on Instagram, Lopez chose to ditch her wedding ring.

The promotional video for her beauty line showcased the Atlas actress encouraging fans to "show off more of that skin" and feel "confident" this summer.

The caption stated, "Holiday weekend incoming Recreate @jlo signature sizzle with the Ultimate Body Kit + Complexion Booster for a glow from head to toe."

However, fans were quick to notice the absence of her diamond wedding ring.

Some also noted her apparent weight loss, expressing their concern in the comments section.

"What happened to her jlo assets? I mean she looks stunning but less jlo assets," one commented.

Another added, "she looks so thin."

The divorce rumors have intensified as Lopez and Affleck have rarely been seen together in recent months.

Lopez's solo trip to Italy further fueled speculation, with an insider telling Fox News Digital that the marriage is "completely over" and that Lopez is heartbroken.