Prince William admitted sleeping with Prince Harry is nightmare

Prince William spoke about Prince Harry’s sleeping habits

July 04, 2024

Prince William and Prince Harry once engaged in a banter over their sleeping habits.

Back in their 20s, when the brothers were training at the Defence Helicopter Flying School near RAF Shropshire, William revealed that Harry’s snoring does not let him sleep.

"First time, last time we'll be living together - I assure you of that," Harry quipped to which William replied: "It's been a fairly emotional experience." And during the interview, William revealed his younger brother's irritating habit.

"He snores a lot too. He keeps me up all night," said William, to which Harry jokingly replied: "Well done, they'll think we're sharing a bed."

"No, we're not sharing - it's very important we say that!" William clarified while laughing.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

