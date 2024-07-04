Ben Affleck’s wife Jennifer Lopez finds solace in his ex Jennifer Garner amid divorce

Jennifer Lopez has found solace in her husband Ben Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner as the couple struggles with marital problems, a source had revealed.



According to a latest report, the Alias star reached out to Shotgun Wedding actor to offer support after realizing that they both have Affleck’s good interest at hearts.

Amid speculations that Lopez and Affleck would soon announce divorce, it has been claimed that the Gone Girl star is leaning over his ex-wife for support.

Affleck is said to be spending most of his time at Garner’s home where he also connects with three kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, while navigating ‘imminent’ divorce from Lopez.

As for Garner, while she is romantically involved with John Miller and is very happy in their relationship, she cannot help but care for Affleck, as she fears he might relapse.

However, she recently contacted JLo after they both “realised they ultimately have Ben’s best interests at heart,” the source told Heat Magazine.

Speaking of Lopez’s reaction on Garner’s support, they said she “knows it may seem bizarre,” but “she feels secure with Jennifer and insists that it’s far better she were involved – for now – to avoid her and Ben getting too emotional and ending up in another argument.”

The insider also said that Lopez fears that her divorce from Affleck “could potentially become one of Hollywood’s ugliest divorces, which would be her worst nightmare.”