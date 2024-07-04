Tatiana Maslany talks 'She Hulk' controversial scene with Megan Thee Stallion

Actress Tatiana Maslany, who starred in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, recently expressed how she dealt with the one of the scenes with Megan Thee Stallion which became controversial for the fans.



Megan Thee Stallion made her cameo in the live-action series in The People vs. Emil Blonsky with Maslany, who played the titular character.

Controversy was raised by certain fans who argued that the nature of the scene did not belong to the genre of the MCU and few of them claimed sexualization of twerking is an issue.

In spite of that, Maslany, who attended Superhero Comic Con in June seemed not so affected as she stated that she was a good fan of the American rapper and liked shooting the scene with her.

While expressing that she was thrilled to work with Megan, she said she had seen the singer live in concert before shooting, seemingly asserting that she was ready for the collaboration.

She described the experience as the greatest moment of her life, reflecting a positive outlook on the cameo and the opportunity to work with the Grammy Award-winning rapper on the female-centric superhero series.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiered on August 18, 2022, and ran for nine episodes until October 13. It is the last television series of Phase Four in the MCU.

