Kate Middleton's taught Buckingham Palace who's allergic to dignity

Kate Middleton has reportedly done a major part of the Firm’s work by exposing who’s allergic to dignity through her cancer

July 04, 2024

Experts believe Kate Middleton’s cancer has served a myriad of purposes, like exposing who’s allergic to dignity and other ‘great learnings’ too, in the eyes of experts.

Insight into everything has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

She started the entire piece off by commenting on how “this year has been one of great learnings.”

Because “If you want to be shockingly Californian about the whole thing, this year has been one of great learnings.”

She began it all by making some sly jibes about the whole thing like how, “We’ve learnt that kings are all too human, that Dukes of York are impervious to shame and allergic to dignity, and that Prince Louis will perpetually give great face when released from behind the Adelaide Cottage hedges.

“But there are some parts of this year’s royal story, and the horrible reality of both the Princess of Wales and King Charles’ battles with cancer, that have never been explained,” she also added before signing off. 

