Prince Harry picked up phone to call THIS person after Prince William punch

Prince Harry touched upon the time he engaged in an altercation with Prince William.

While Harry was still in the UK, the brothers fought over Meghan Markle’s dominating nature after which, William decided to hit his younger brother.

Spilling the beans on their fight, Harry wrote in memoir ‘Spare’ : “He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

William then told Harry: "You don't need to tell Meg about this to which he responded:“‘You mean that you attacked me?" William replied: "I didn't attack you, Harold"

Harry admits he instantly called his therapist later to discuss and unpack his feelings after the fight.

Harry reveals that Meghan noticed bruises on his body and "wasn't all that angry. She was terribly sad.”