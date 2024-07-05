 
Meghan Markle wants to skip 'stressful' life

Meghan Markle also wants to spend more time with her friends and do some girly trips

July 05, 2024

Meghan Markle is reportedly looking for a "remote island" trip with her family --husband Prince Harry, son Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet as she wants to use the next couple of months ‘relaxing and having fun after a stressful year so far.’

This has been claimed by royal insiders while speaking to OK! Magazine.

The royal source said, “Meghan wants to get away with Harry and the kids to a remote island so they can just have fun as a family without any outside pressure and be in complete luxury.

“Archie and Lilibet are at that age now where they can do more adventurous stuff and Meghan has even talked about a trip to Disneyland as she knows they will be well looked after there and how much the children would love it.”

“Lili is very into Disney princesses right now and would be in her element”, the insider said.

Archie and Lilibet doting mother also wants to spend more time with her friends and do some girly trips.

The source further claimed, “She’d also like her and her friends to also go on a trip somewhere with the kids, maybe a bit of glamping in one of the National Parks.”

