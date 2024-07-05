Justin Bieber, Hailey 'excited' to hold baby in their hands: Report

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, who are currently expecting their first child together, are reportedly all set for the next phase in their lives.

An insider spilt to Us Weekly that the singer and his wife’s relationship is “going strong” now as the two are “very excited” about parenthood.

“Hailey is ecstatic and soaking up every moment of her pregnancy and the baby’s nursery is nearly finished,” a tipster shared. “It’s a lot of neutral colors and it’s a classic design with a modern touch."

The source added that Justin “has been so affectionate and loving toward his wife and can’t wait for the next phase in their lives."

“Their bond is stronger than ever,” shared an insider.

Another source told the outlet that the couple know the “baby’s sex but aren’t sharing just yet and have been feeling great.”

“Hailey has always known she wanted to be a mother, so this is a dream come true,” noted the confidant.