Sean Diddy Combs getting sued by film star Adiana English

Sean Diddy Combs getting sued by adult film star Adiana English

Sean Diddy Combs is facing a new lawsuit over assault and human trafficking an adult film star during the white parties at his residences.

Adiana English filed her claims in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on Wednesday, alleging that he hired her to work at several white parties at his Hamptons, New York and Miami residences.

In her filings, she has alleged that she was forced to partake in illicit actions and accept 'narcostics by white party guests.'

She also named other individuals and companies in her complaint, including Bad Boy Entertainment Holdings, Inc., Vibe Magazine and Penske Media Corporation (PMC) to name a few.

Celebrity jeweler Jacob Arabo has been names one of the guests between the years 2006 and 2009.

Combs' attorney Jonathan Davis still maintain his position that no number of lawsuits can change the fact that Combs "has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone.”

“We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason and without any proof,” he continued. “Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail against these and other baseless claims in court."