Buckingham Palace issues major statement ahead of Prince William's Germany trip

King Charles received in Audience Sir Keir Starmer MP and requested him to form a new Administration

By
Web Desk

July 05, 2024

Buckingham Palace has released a major statement ahead of Prince William’s Germany trip to watch England play Switzerland in crunch Euros quarter-final.

The palace issued the statement after King Charles, who is Britain´s head of state, officially appointed Labour leader Keir Starmer as Prime Minister on Friday during an audience.

The palace also released a photograph of the monarch shaking hands with Starmer, whose party has won a landslide election victory on social media.

The statement reads, “The King received in Audience The Rt Hon Sir Keir Starmer MP today and requested him to form a new Administration.

“Sir Keir accepted His Majesty's offer and was appointed Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury.”

The king earlier accepted the resignation of Conservative leader Rishi Sunak.

Meanwhile, Kensington Palace has confirmed that Prince William will fly to Germany to watch England vs Switzerland Euros quarter-final on Saturday.

