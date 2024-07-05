 
Geo News

Meghan Markle placing Archie, Lilibet under a lot of stress

Meghan Markle has just been warned about the slew of questions she’s threatening Archie and Lilibet’s way

By
Web Desk

July 05, 2024

Meghan Markle placing Archie, Lilibet under a lot of stress
Meghan Markle placing Archie, Lilibet under a lot of stress

Meghan Markle’s decision to ‘deny’ her children the chance to know their cousins, has just been referenced by experts.

Royal commentator and expert Kinsey Schofield issued these claims and sentiments.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent episodes for Pump Up The Jam podcast.

The expert began all of this by referencing the comments made earlier by Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle.

For those unversed, Thomas Markle accused his daughter of ‘denying’ his cousins of the chance to meet their cousins.

While responding to all of this, Ms Schofield said, “They [Archie and Lilibet] are inevitably going to ask questions about why they didn't have the life that they see their cousins having, that historically they can see other children in their position having.”

“This, coming from Meghan's father, is more powerful than any royal expert ever, the accuracy is undeniable, these children are going to regret this.”

Prince Harry receives massive support amid Pat Tillman Award backlash
Prince Harry receives massive support amid Pat Tillman Award backlash
All about Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker relationship as they welcome first baby
All about Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker relationship as they welcome first baby
Buckingham Palace issues major statement ahead of Prince William's Germany trip
Buckingham Palace issues major statement ahead of Prince William's Germany trip
Niall Horan makes shocking transport decision amid heavy traffic in Toronto
Niall Horan makes shocking transport decision amid heavy traffic in Toronto
Meghan Markle wishes to ‘hash things through' with The Firm but THIS stands in way
Meghan Markle wishes to ‘hash things through' with The Firm but THIS stands in way
Kensington Palace announces Kate Middleton, Prince William's big decision
Kensington Palace announces Kate Middleton, Prince William's big decision
King Charles kept in dark about Kate Middleton health status
King Charles kept in dark about Kate Middleton health status
Prince Harry changes his plans to visit UK to see King Charles
Prince Harry changes his plans to visit UK to see King Charles