Meghan Markle placing Archie, Lilibet under a lot of stress

Meghan Markle’s decision to ‘deny’ her children the chance to know their cousins, has just been referenced by experts.

Royal commentator and expert Kinsey Schofield issued these claims and sentiments.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent episodes for Pump Up The Jam podcast.

The expert began all of this by referencing the comments made earlier by Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle.

For those unversed, Thomas Markle accused his daughter of ‘denying’ his cousins of the chance to meet their cousins.

While responding to all of this, Ms Schofield said, “They [Archie and Lilibet] are inevitably going to ask questions about why they didn't have the life that they see their cousins having, that historically they can see other children in their position having.”

“This, coming from Meghan's father, is more powerful than any royal expert ever, the accuracy is undeniable, these children are going to regret this.”