Brad Pitt spent a lot of time and money trying to do the right thing: Report

Brad Pitt might have some regrets about the way he handled fatherhood during his relationship with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

According to Ok Magazine, the award-winning actor feels ready to call a truce with his ex-wife after feeling defeated by her and his six children, who one-by-one dropped Pitt’s name from their surnames.

As per the sources, "The kids' dropping Brad’s name is just the tip of the iceberg," which started happening more than one month after the exes' daughter, Shiloh legally changed her last name to Jolie on her 18th birthday.

It is pertinent to mention that one of their daughter, Vivienne also recently identified herself without the last name Pitt in a playbill for The Outsiders, a Tony Award-winning musical she's been working on as an assistant alongside her mom, while Zahara, stated that her last name was just Jolie during a sorority event last year.

In regards to Pitt and Jolie's sons, Maddox, Pax and Knox are all believed to have dropped their father's surname, as well.

According to OK Magazine, a source began at length by claiming, "Brad spent a lot of time and money trying to do what he thought was the right thing for his kids, but now he’s wondering if it was worth it.”

As far as Brad is concerned, the source claimed that he knows he can’t force the issue and make his children want to see him. The source further added, “It has to be on their terms, but he’ll be there when they’re ready."



Additionally, it has been reported that Brad is apologetic and he admits that he wasn’t the model husband or dad during the time they were together. The source went on to promise Pitt "is a better person" after becoming sober following his marital demise.



Furthermore, the source also claimed that the former spouses have fought in court about everything, including their divorce, custody of their minor children and a bitter feud regarding Chateau Miraval, Jolie and Pitt's wedding location and shared French winery.