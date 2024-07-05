Ed Sheeran to take on HUGE new mission in music before Europe tour

Ed Sheeran is set to resume his Mathematics Tour but he'll take on a big mission before that

Ed Sheeran will embark on the European leg of his Mathematics Tour in 2025, but not before he helps young musicians in schools across the United Kingdom.

Ed will commence his tour in May next year with his first stop in Spain. He will then visit France, Italy, Germany, Norway, Switzerland, Belgium, Poland, Sweden, and Denmark.

However, the Perfect hitmaker first wishes to help children in schools after the government cut funding for music lessons in state schools.

Explaining his scheme to help fund music lessons in schools, he said: “I started doing that in the county I'm from, and we've just now changed to doing it nationwide.”

“I'm now visiting more high schools that really need music funding and you can see what a difference it makes,” he continued.

He shared how music was the one thing he was good at in school and how iit saved him from feeling “Stupid”: “I'm not an academic person – in the real world I would be viewed as stupid.”

“But I excelled at music and therefore people think I'm good at something, I found it massively helpful to be at a state-funded school that really encouraged that,” he added.

He concluded saying, “They've basically cut funding for that in England so I'm doing what I can to get funding for it. The new government will be better at it, I think.”