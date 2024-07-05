 
Dua Lipa celebrates 'love and support' her albums received

Dua Lipa marked the success of three of her albums on the UK music charts

July 05, 2024

Dua Lipa just celebrated almost the entirety of her music making it to the charts giving her something to be ecstatic about post Fourth of July.

The 28-year-old artist took to her official Instagram account to express her excitement over the success, as she uploaded many of her pictures.

“All 3 of my albums are in the TOP 10 in the UK THIS WEEK!!!!” she kicked off the caption of her post.

Lipa continued, “my children doing me sooo proud thank you for all the love and support and for letting me soundtrack your days over these past 8/9 years!!!!!”

In the first snap, the Levitating hit-maker can be seen wearing a classy all-black ensemble as she looks at the portraits of her three albums, Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia and Radical Optimism.

Her second picture in the carousel shows a picture of Lipa posing for the camera as the text across the photo read, “Dua Lipa’s entire discography is in the top 10 of the UK albums chart this week.”

