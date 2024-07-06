Royal family on 'high alert' due to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's latest move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have left the royal family concerned as they have reportedly revived Netflix deal for a potential new documentary and the members of the Firm fear another tell-all.



According to a report by the Business Times, the California-based royals, who once thought to have been dropped by the streaming giant, are now reportedly exploring new project ideas that could potentially include another tell-all documentary.

The insider told National Enquirer, per BT Online, "Seeing that the Sussexes are in good with Netflix again definitely raises fears of what they're going to do next.

"It's all well and good if Netflix has put money into their brand and cooking and lifestyle types of shows, but the royals can't help but worry there's more to the plans that will land them in the hot seat."

The report further claims, "No doubt the TV bosses would do just about anything to get a second docuseries out of Meghan and Harry centered on their relationship with the royals because that's what generated so much publicity and so many streams."

Earlier, revelations in the Harry & Meghan Netflix documentary, released in 2022, created a media frenzy and significantly strained the royal family's public image.

The source further says, "It's already such a difficult time for the royals with King Charles and Princess Kate struggling with their health issues, and it's been much more difficult than they expected to adjust to life with the slimmed-down monarchy. The last thing they need is to have more fires to put out."