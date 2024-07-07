Kate Middleton using cancer to tweak her ‘public image’: Expert

Princess Kate Middleton is set on changing the public opinion on her media presence, according to a royal expert.



The Princess of Wales, who is undergoing chemotherapy after announcing her illness in March, has only made one royal appearance as she attended Trooping the Color in June, alongside her family.

Although, Kate announced she would attend some more engagements over the summer if her doctors approve so.

Speaking with GB News, a royal author Gareth Russell said that she is "changing public perception for the better" by prioritizing her health first.

“Anytime the Princess of Wales makes a public appearance, it reminds people of how fluctuating and personal each patient's journey with cancer is, and that's a great thing for us all to be reminded of. The Princess of Wales has been very clear that there are good days and bad days,” he said.

Gareth added, "As she said herself she's not out of the woods yet, but being able to attend occasional public events as she eases herself back into public life while also continuing to prioritise her health and her children, is a good thing for the public to see the individuality of each patient's journey.”