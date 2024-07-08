Margot Robbie gets ‘frustrated' over questions about having baby: ‘Don't presume'

Margot Robbie gets ‘frustrated' over questions about having baby

Margot Robbie finally gets to shut down questions about her and husband Tom Ackerley expanding their family as the couple is set to welcome their first child soon.



In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the Barbie star could be seen flaunting her baby bump while on vacation with her husband in Italy.

A report by People Magazine has also confirmed the happy news citing multiple sources.

This news comes after Robbie expressed frustration in 2019 about people constantly asking her when she and Ackerley would have a baby.

During Mary Queen of Scots promotions in 2019, the Hollywood beauty lashed out at people asking her questions about her private life.

She told The Times, “I got married, and the first question in almost every interview is "Babies? When are you having one?' I'm so angry that there's this social contract.”

“You're married, now have a baby. Don't presume,” Robbie added. “I'll do what I'm going to do.”

Robbie and Ackerley, who married in 2016, have prioritized their careers over starting a family, but it seems they're now ready to take the next step.