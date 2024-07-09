 
Geo News

Prince Harry 'petrified' of losing wife Meghan Markle

The royal expert also reflected on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s future

By
Web Desk

July 09, 2024

Prince Harry 'petrified' of losing wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is ‘petrified’ of losing his wife Meghan Markle, royal expert Hugo Vickers has claimed.

According to a report by the Newsweek, Hugo Vickers was speaking to The Sun's Royal Exclusive internet show.

The royal author also reflected on Meghan and Harry’s future.

Vickers said about Prince Harry, “If you're taking things out of life, at the risk of getting a lot of hate mail, I personally think that he looks like he's petrified of losing her [Meghan] and looks slightly petrified of her."

The expert also warned that Prince Harry will one day permanently return to the UK, but will do so without his wife, Meghan Markle.

When he was asked where he thinks Meghan and Harry would be in 20 years' time?, Hugo gestured by splitting his hands in separate directions and responding: "I think he'll come home."

The royal expert said, "I think he'll come home and if he comes home we must be very nice to him because he won't particularly want to."

He said Prince Harry is “quite angry I think."

