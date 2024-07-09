King Charles, Meghan Markle feuding over ‘petty’ issues? Reality laid bare

Meghan Markle and King Charles are said to be fighting over ‘petty issues’ after the Duchess of Sussex expressed her wish for the monarch to promote her brand.



The Duchess of Sussex is shifting her focus on homeware market with her new venture, American Riviera Orchard, igniting competition with the Royals, known for marketing similar home and gift items

While some speculate about potential competition between the Royals, former BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Bond has dismissed the idea.

"I absolutely refuse to buy into suggestions of a petty rivalry between Meghan's products and the release of new products from the Highgrove estate," she said, as per OK! Magazine.

She added, "Highgrove has been coming up with new products for years now. The marketing might have become more sophisticated over time, but there has always been publicity about the organic produce from the farm and gardens."

"I really don't think that Charles or his marketing people would sink so low as to try to deliberately compete with or scupper Meghan and her team.

“Why would Charles want to make things worse than they already are? So I think it's a load of old nonsense and would be beneath him."