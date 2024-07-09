 
Meghan Markle shares good news for Royal family amid rift

Meghan Markle makes major change in plans to thrash Royal family

July 09, 2024

Meghan Markle has shared a major change in her plans to give some relief to the Royal family as they expected worse from her former strategies.

According to royal commentator Emma Clifton, the Duchess of Sussex’s decision to focus on her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, is a welcome development for the Royal Family.

She noted how reports of Meghan writing an explosive tell-all, chronicling her time with the members of her husband Prince Harry’s family, had generated great concerns in the family.

However, recent reports alleged that she is launching new products for her lifestyle brand, which means she will no longer work on her autobiography.

As per The Express, the writer said, "Considering how much anticipation there was for Meghan's supposed 'tell-all-novel', her pivot into domestic goddess should surely mean there are a few sighs of relief around the palace...for now.”

