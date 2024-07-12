Photo: Real reason behind Britney Spears, Pual Soliz breakup revealed

Britney Spears has reportedly called it quits with Paul Soliz because of his toxic behaviour.

As per the latest report of In Touch Weekly, the Oops!... I Did It Again singer has already said goodbye to boyfriend Paul Soliz because he was “using her” for “c*** or just because she was vulnerable.”

“She had fun with him, but she realizes that she can’t trust everyone,” now that when “she’s learned her lesson” after she “let him get too close and it backfired.”

The source even confirmed about Britney’s brother, “She needs to be more careful, which is why her brother Bryan [Spears] has moved in.”

Explaining why her brother has moved in with her, the source shared, “Britney needs someone with her that has her best interests at heart, and that’s her brother.”

Nonetheless, the brother of the Toxic songstress has some reservations regarding his star as the source tipped, “Bryan isn’t trying to monitor her every move, but he does hope that just by being there, Britney will make better choices. The good thing is that she trusts Bryan.”

But they pointed out, “the worrisome part is that that could turn on a dime. It’s no secret that she’s known for turning on family members."

In conclusion, the insider hoped for the Princess of Pop, “The hope is that she continues to get well and makes better choices in the future.”