Gypsy Rose Blanchard in paternity chaos due to the state's law

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is currently experiencing chaos surrounding the paternity of her unborn baby, with her ex-husband, Ryan Anderson "understood to be the father" by her state's law.

According to People, she recently revealed that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Ken Urker after she left her husband Ryan Anderson and filed for divorce.

However, her pregnancy and a Louisiana law are causing complications for Gypsy.

As per the reports of Mirror, a law in the bayou state said that if the mother of a child is married to someone who is not the biological father when the child was conceived or has been divorced for less than 300 days at the time of birth, then her ex or ex-husband, is presumed to be the father.

Therefore, in the eyes of the law in Louisiana, Ryan’s name would go on the birth certificate, despite Gypsy urging that Ken is the father.

Furthermore, according to Mirror, reports claims that “a paternity test will need to be undertaken in order to confirm who the father is.”



It is pertinent to mention that this happened after the fans weren’t sure about the Munchausen-by-proxy victim's relationship timeline after her pregnancy announcement.

Gypsy got married to Ryan Anderson when she was released from the prison, however, the marriage quickly came to an abrupt end.

According to Mirror, after her split with Ryan, she opened up about reconnecting with Ken.