Makers of ‘Cobra Kai’ reflect on ending the series

Cobra Kai is on its way to its end, and its creators are sharing their thoughts on what they started years ago.



During an interview with ComicBook, Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg opened up about taking the show to its end.

"Unlike every other season, we're not building toward a bunch of storylines that are going to remain in flux and remain unresolved, and try to come up with the season's cliffhanger and where do we want to turn up the heat," Josh said.

“There's a lot of that along the way in Season 6, obviously, because it's split up in three parts.”

He continued, “But one of the most enjoyable things was thinking about the endgame that we've had in our heads from the beginning.”

Stitching up the characters arc and giving them a conclusion, the showrunner says, was the most fun part.

“For the characters that we had in Episode 1, and then having acquired all of these other characters that we love and that have become so important to this universe along the way, making sure that their endgames all make sense, all dovetail with each other, all coexist in different and explosive ways,”

Adding, “That was probably the most fun part of putting together the final season, making sure that we're delivering upon the promise of everything we've set up from the first five seasons and land it all in satisfying and some unexpected ways."

Cobra Kai season six part one will release on July 18 on Netflix.