Taylor Swift subtly reacts to Travis Kelce named No.1 tight end in NFL

Taylor Swift subtly reacted to the news of her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, named as the No.1 Tight End in the NFL.

According to Page Six, in regards to that, Instagram account @chiefs.talk, shares important news related to the Kansas City Chiefs, recently posted about the athlete’s honor on Friday, as they caption the post by writing, “ESPN polled coaches, executives and scouts for their top 10 Tight Ends in the NFL with Travis being ranked 1st in the league!”

It is pertinent to mention that Taylor Swift liked the account’s post which was noticed by a number of pages as one of the page runner commented, “Craziest like ever!”

In regards to the caption, it concluded with the rest of the top 10, which placed the San Francisco 49ers’ George Kittle in second place while the Baltimore Ravens’ Mark Andrews landed in third.



Furthermore, as reported by Page Six, Swift will get to see her athletic boyfriend live up to his title, as it’s been reported that she’ll try to “attend as many” Chiefs games as her Eras Tour schedule will allow; however, it doesn’t wrap until December.

As far as Taylor Swift is concerned, her grueling schedule hasn’t stopped her from getting to games in the past. The All Too Well singer managed to make it to the AFC Championship to support Kelce as his team bested the Ravens.