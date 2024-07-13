 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dubbed ‘background noise' over ‘cheap shots'

July 13, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dragged brutally for continuously attacking Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been given a firm warning after they were branded the “noise in the background” over their war with Waleses.

Speaking with Closer Magazine, former royal butler Paul Burrell, who served Princess Diana for more than 10 years, sent a message to the Sussexes on behalf of William.

He said that William, the Prince of Wales, would “explode” Harry or Meghan said another word about Kate while she battles cancer.

“William won’t take any more cheap shots from across the Atlantic,” Burrell said. “He doesn’t care anymore.”

“He doesn’t listen to the noise in the background - and that’s what Harry and Meghan have become,” he added. 

