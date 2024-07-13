Megan Fox 'skeptical' of Machine Gun Kelly amid reconciliation: Report

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are back on, but the actress is reportedly more aware of her boundaries now.



As per an insider privy to Life & Style, the actress has decided to rekindle romance with the rapper because “he’s calmed down and cut way back in his partying and drinking.”

They even mentioned that in order to win the love of his life back the musician “also stopped acting so jealous and controlling, which was the biggest issue.”

The insider continued of the couple, “They’ve tried the whole living apart thing and realized they missed and loved each other way too much to go their separate ways.”

“So they sat down and worked it out and now they’re very much back on and totally back in love,” they noted.

“Everyone’s being supportive, but there’s definitely some skepticism when it comes to how long MGK will be able to keep this up. He’s a very intense guy and he still has a lot of bad influences in his life,” the insider also claimed.

The source continued to mention that Megan’s pal’s main “worry is that once he’s comfortable again and confident Megan’s not going anywhere, he’ll slide back into his old ways, and she’ll be right back in the same painful spot she was in before.”

But, the actress has promised her loved ones not to fall in the same old toxic patterns ever again with her partner.

“Megan has promised her friends that she won’t let that happen, that she won’t ignore red flags this time and will keep her boundaries strong,” they added and concluded, “She insists that she’ll leave if things get toxic again, but for now she’s very happy and she just wants everyone else to be happy for her.”