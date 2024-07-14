Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued strong warning about future

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have received a strong warning regarding their future and popularity.



The California-based royals received the warning from a royal expert.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the Mirror that Meghan and Harry’s continued relevance or potential rise in popularity now depends on crucial elements.

Fitzwilliams said, "Nacho Figueras has been called the 'David Beckham of polo', is a friend of Harry's, and will appear in Harry's series on polo for Netflix. Yet this is an elitist sport and unlikely to draw a large number of viewers.”

"Harry has, of course, outstanding legal issues over security and with the press which he intends to pursue in Britain but this is surely not destined to be his main claim to fame in the future," the royal expert further said.

Richard further claimed: "Much depends on Meghan's cookery program for Netflix and how well, American Riviera Orchard, her lifestyle brand, actually does."

"Meanwhile, it seems most unlikely that more awards will come Harry's way anytime soon."

The fresh claims came days after Prince Harry faced backlash for accepting Pat Tillman award.