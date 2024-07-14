 
Geo News

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued strong warning about future

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received warning as Kate Middleton presented Wimbledon trophy

By
Web Desk

July 14, 2024

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued strong warning about future
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued strong warning about future

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have received a strong warning regarding their future and popularity.

The California-based royals received the warning from a royal expert.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the Mirror that Meghan and Harry’s continued relevance or potential rise in popularity now depends on crucial elements.

Fitzwilliams said, "Nacho Figueras has been called the 'David Beckham of polo', is a friend of Harry's, and will appear in Harry's series on polo for Netflix. Yet this is an elitist sport and unlikely to draw a large number of viewers.”

"Harry has, of course, outstanding legal issues over security and with the press which he intends to pursue in Britain but this is surely not destined to be his main claim to fame in the future," the royal expert further said.

Richard further claimed: "Much depends on Meghan's cookery program for Netflix and how well, American Riviera Orchard, her lifestyle brand, actually does."

"Meanwhile, it seems most unlikely that more awards will come Harry's way anytime soon."

The fresh claims came days after Prince Harry faced backlash for accepting Pat Tillman award.

Taylor Tomlinson makes admission of dating 'a lot of' men in comedic set
Taylor Tomlinson makes admission of dating 'a lot of' men in comedic set
Shannen Doherty receives numerous celebrity tributes post death
Shannen Doherty receives numerous celebrity tributes post death
Jelly Roll impressive weight loss, fun slimed moment at Kids' Choice Awards
Jelly Roll impressive weight loss, fun slimed moment at Kids' Choice Awards
Shannen Doherty of 'Charmed' fame dies after battling cancer
Shannen Doherty of 'Charmed' fame dies after battling cancer
Emma Roberts' father all hearts for 'great' daughter video
Emma Roberts' father all hearts for 'great' daughter
Kate Middleton receives special gift at Wimbledon
Kate Middleton receives special gift at Wimbledon
Richard Simmons' brother breaks silence on his 'shocking death'
Richard Simmons' brother breaks silence on his 'shocking death'
Katie Price explains why she wanted to leave the world
Katie Price explains why she wanted to leave the world