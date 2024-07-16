 
Kate Middleton 'quietly' gives cancer update with key 'tell' at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton showcases her sheer confidence at the Wimbledon match

July 16, 2024

Kate Middleton has seemingly shown telling signs that she still has her composure maintained after Wimbledon appearance.

The Princess of Wales, who attended centre court in the Royal Box with daughter Princess Charlotte, did not let go of her confidence despite chemotherapy from an unknown cancer.

Body language expert Judi James told The Sun: "Kate arrived here using at least one of those ‘tells’, walking with her arms hanging to her sides," she said. "Her eyes rose though in a gesture of greeting and recognition for the fan support, followed by a small ritual of quiet appreciation as the standing ovation began.

"Pausing to create a very sweet and touching tie-sign as an expression of bashful, surprised, looking delight, Kate showed her second signature ‘tell’ of genuine pleasure as the dimpled smile appeared as she raised one hand in a low, non-formal but very personal wave of acknowledgment and thanks."

Wimbledon marks Kate's second appearance after King Charles' birthday parade, ahead of which she announced her return after a brief hiatus.

Her personal statement read: "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

