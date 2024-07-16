Prince William to resolve ‘fraternal war' among King Charles, Prince Andrew

Prince William may have to settle a ‘fraternal war’ war raging on between King Charles, Prince Andrew and more members of the Royal Family.



This comes after it was reported that the King is trying to persuade his brother to vacate the Royal Lodge at Windsor.

Now, insiders claim another royal couple wants the Lodge for themselves.

"Sophie and Edward are serious contenders to take this project on and do an excellent job,” the tipster told Women’s Day magazine of Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward.

They added: “They've completely thrown a spanner into an already difficult situation, which is why Charles has had to come clean on his somewhat unpopular plan to house Camilla…”

"Needless to say, all hell's broken loose and if it's not sorted out soon, there is a push for William to step in and take back the Lodge, just to settle what's becoming a very uncomfortable fraternal war,” the source concluded.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have lived in the 30-room mansion since 2004. The King now reportedly wants the property to house Queen Camilla, but his brother has cited the 75-year lease he got for the property following the Queen Mother's death in 2002.