Meghan Markle, Prince Harry romance like ‘Hollywood script' for US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were a big thing in Hollywood before they lost popularity, says an expert.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who fascinated America with their concept of Royalty, have now significantly lost support.

Speaking about what went wrong with Harry and Meghan, Royal expert Lee Cohen writes in The Sun:

“In the United States especially, their story seemed like a Hollywood script come to life,” he said.

“Finally we had a royal couple we could claim as our own. And they moved here, too! Wow, they really loved us as much as we loved them. Yet that was then,” he noted.

“Now, like their trajectory in Britain, Americans’ infatuation with Harry and Meghan has significantly cooled.

Things have taken an unfortunate turn as Harry’s Pat Tillman Award for sports services has new questioned by the US.

He noted: “Many Americans slammed the choice, arguing others in the veteran community were more deserving and lacked Harry’s privileges.

Speaking about Pat’s mother Mary’s reservations to the award, the expert continued: “Mary Tillman, Pat’s mother, openly expressed her dismay at Harry’s selection, describing him as a ‘controversial and divisive individual’ and asserting that there are ‘far more fitting’ potential recipients.”

He noted: “Her comments reflected a broader sentiment among those who believe that Harry’s nomination diminishes the award’s value and disrespects Pat Tillman’s legacy.”