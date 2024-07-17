Kate Middleton makes power move to avoid another controversy

Kate Middleton received praises over her power move to silence haters by addressing speculation about Prince Louis's absence from recent public appearances.



Louis was noticeably absent while his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, attended the Euros 2024 final and the Wimbledon finals, with Prince William and Kate, respectively.

The little Prince’s absence from the key events led Royal fans to jokingly demand "justice for Prince Louis" on social media as they noted that he must be heartbroken.

Before the debate would have turned serious, the Princess of Wales shared a photo of Prince Louis to avoid another controversy.

Speaking with The Express, royal expert Michael Cole hailed Princess Kate's strategic move, saying she "was very clever" in addressing the speculation.

"When she walked into the centre court royal box at Wimbledon, 15,000 people got to their feet and applauded her. I think she was slightly taken by surprise - and it was very sweet,” he said of her Wimbledon appearance.

Speaking on Louis’ absence from key sports events, Cole said, "Everybody was asking, what's happened to the youngest child, Louis? Is he being deprived? And so the Princess Kate was very clever.

"She issued a photograph of the two royal children, uh, Charlotte and Louis, sitting watching the England game in Berlin,” he added.

"Charlotte had her name on the shirt and her age, nine, and Louis had six. And so he was not entirely shut out from things."