Gypsy Rose Blanchard shares major pregnancy milestone

Gypsy Rose Blanchard uses at-home ultra sound unveiling pregnancy milestone

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard posted a video of her baby’s heartbeat.



After getting released from the prison, Blanchard has been posting on her social media account about her life.

In the new video, Blanchard can be seen lying in a bed as she administers an at-home fetal doppler that amplifies the sound of her baby’s heartbeat. “There it is!” she says to the camera with a big smile.

As far as the caption is concerned, she wrote, “Hearing our baby’s heartbeat with a home doppler. Leave your gender predictions on my poll."

According to People, Gypsy is expecting her first child with boyfriend Ken Urker in January 2025, as she announced that she is a little over six months.

Furthermore, as per the earlier publication, Gypsy began at length by admitting in an YouTube video announcement, "This was not planned at all, it was completely unexpected, but we're both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood."

It is pertinent to mention that shortly after her YouTube announcement, Blanchard exclusively told People the details of her pregnancy journey and noting that she let her “parole officer know that she was pregnant immediately.”

In regards to Blanchard, she was released from prison on December 28 for her murdering her abusive mother in 2015.