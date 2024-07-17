Taylor Swift's ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ ruling the charts

Taylor Swift is making headlines yet again after reportedly having the most successful year.



According to Luminate‘s midyear music report for 2024, Swift dominated Mid-Year Album Sales with her album The Tortured Poets Department.

The report, which examines trends based on multiple data, noted that the singer's latest album acclaimed the highest sales in the US with 4.66 million total album-equivalent units.

It was followed by followed by Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time, Noah Kahan’s Stick Season, Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter and SZA’s SOS.

In terms of total sales, the album leads the pack, followed by Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard, Cowboy Carter, Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) and Lover.

Luminate further reported that 43 of the 46 artists with more than a billion US on-demand streams had major distribution on their most-streamed track.

Live music also saw a surge among US consumers, with 64 percent of all music-related spending.

As per the report, Gen Z spent the most on concerts, generating more than 23 percent than the average US music listener.



It is pertinent to mention here that usage of YouTube Shorts among US music listeners also increased between the second quarters of 2023 and 2024, making it a strong contender against TikTok.